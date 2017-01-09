$13M condo building proposed near I-295 off-ramp in Portland

(Photo: PRESS HERALD)

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A developer is seeking approval for a $13 million condominium development near an Interstate 295 off-ramp in Portland.



The Portland Press Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2iUYJv9 ) city planning documents indicate the four-story building would have 22 single-bedroom units and 23 two-bedroom units ranging from roughly 560 square feet to about 1,500 square feet. Parking for 45 vehicles would also be available.



Portland's planning and urban development director says they're reviewing the proposal. No date is set for a Planning Board workshop or hearing.



The area has seen a flood of restaurants, cafes and distilleries in recent years.



The city last year approved a proposal for a property owner to use shipping containers as retail stores. Two five-story condo buildings have also been proposed.



