HEBRON, New Hampshire (NEWS CENTER) — Police in New Hampshire continue investigating the death of a 12-year-old-girl who was hit and killed by a powerboat driven by her father on Newfound Lake Monday morning.

New Hampshire State Police say the girl was water skiing on the lake in front of the Hillside Inn as her family watched from a towing boat.

Police say the girl fell in the water and her father circled the boat to go get her. Police say the father was distracted and drove over the top of the girl causing serious injuries to her torso.

The girl was immediately taken to shore and was administered CPR but she died on the scene.

Police are not releasing the name of the girl or her father at this time.

© 2017 WCSH-TV