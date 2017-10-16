WCSH
1 person killed in crash in Durham

NEWS CENTER , WCSH 4:59 PM. EDT October 16, 2017

DURHAM, Maine (AP) - Police say one person died in a head-on collision in Durham.

Officials say the collision happened Monday on Route 136.

Emergency personnel were on the scene and closed the road.

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
