Close 1 person killed in crash in Durham NEWS CENTER , WCSH 4:59 PM. EDT October 16, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST DURHAM, Maine (AP) - Police say one person died in a head-on collision in Durham.Officials say the collision happened Monday on Route 136.Emergency personnel were on the scene and closed the road. © 2017 WCSH-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS NOW: Mainer wins Nobel Prize Disappearance baffles family NOW: Trans teen says private school asked him to leave Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage Jason Aldean on stage when deadly Las Vegas shooting began NEWS CENTER Video Forecast Gun Sales after Las Vegas- NECN NOW: Vegas couple says they recognize gunman from gun show Botanical Garden battle NEWS CENTER Video Forecast More Stories Stash of 70 stolen undies uncovered in Limerick Oct 16, 2017, 6:51 a.m. Shooting in Lewiston hits man in leg Oct 16, 2017, 11:15 a.m. Sheriff says jail frequently exceeding daily… Oct 16, 2017, 6:12 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs