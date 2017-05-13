$1 million rare Rolls-Royce from Owls Head Museum vandalized ahead of show in Portland

Photo courtesy of the Owls Head Transportation Museum (Photo: Owls Head Transportation Museum, Custom)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- A rare 1913 Rolls-Royce- once owned by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow's daughter, Alice, and valued at $1 million- was vandalized overnight in Portland ahead of an event Saturday at the Maine Historical Society, according to the Owls Head Transportation Museum.

Acting Director of the Owls Head Transportation Museum, Kevin Bedford, said Saturday that the Rolls-Royce was being stored inside a trailer overnight in a parking area near the Maine Historical Society in Portland when someone broke in and took "several items" from the vehicle. One of the items taken from the car was the iconic radiator cap, the emblem of the "Spirit of Ecstasy."

As of 9am Saturday morning, Bedford said he believes all the missing pieces have been returned and security has been increased around the car.

The Rolls-Royce was brought to the Maine Historical Society as part of Saturday's Magical History Tour. According to Bedford, and the society's voicemail greetings, the even is still on.

