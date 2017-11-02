1 killed in single-car crash in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Police said one person was killed in a single-car crash late Thursday night in Portland.
It happened on outer Congress Street near the intersection of Stevens Avenue, also known as Bradley's Corner.
Traffic was detoured at Frost Street and Stevens Avenue.
Police were still investigating as of early Friday morning. More details were expected later that morning.
