Limington crash sends wires across Cape Road

Car accident on Cape Road in Limington (Photo: Courtesy York County Sheriff)

LIMINGTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Police are investigating a car that crashed into a utility pole on Cape Road in Limington around 6:00 a.m. Wednesday. The pole split in half and sent wires into the road.

Utility pole struck in car accident on Cape Road. (Photo: Courtesy York County Sheriff)

The driver, Robert Johnson, a 23-year-old Sanford man and was alone during the crash.

His car first struck the pole then a large tree.

Car accident on Cape Road in Limington. (Photo: Courtesy York County Sheriff)

Johnson was taken to Maine Medical Center by Limington Rescue. They say his injuries were not life threatening.

Cape Road was closed for about two hours as crews fixed the utility pole and cleaned up.

© 2017 WLBZ-TV