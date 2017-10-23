Limestone man survives serious rollover crash in Woodland

Maine State Police

WOODLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A man from Limestone is lucky to be alive after a serious rollover crash in Woodland that flattened his truck's cab and bed and mangled its undercarriage.

State police said 29-year-old Ryan Lowell was wearing his seatbelt when he lost control of his truck just before 8 p.m. Monday on Route 161. They said his truck drove off an embankment, flipping end-over-end and crashing through several trees until it finally came to a rest on its roof in a field.

"Just another amazing example of how seatbelts save lives," said State Police Cpl Chuck Michaud.

Lowell told state police he had been trying to light a cigarette when he dropped his lighter and became distracted while attempting to locate it. He then swerved into the northbound lane, overcorrected and drove off the steep embankment.

State police said Lowell was driven by a private vehicle to Cary Medical Center in Caribou for non-life threatening injuries.

