Limestone Man indicted for sexually assaulting child, disabled person

Timothy Burns from Limestone is charged with sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl

HOULTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- An Aroostook County Grand Jury has indicted a Limestone man on charges he sexually assaulted a 12 year old girl and a person with mental disabilities.

50 year old Timothy Burns is now in custody at the Aroostook County Jail. He turned himself into Limestone Police last month. Authorities had been searching for him for more than a week. The mother of the young girl, says Burns robbed her daughter of her innocence and she hopes he faces justice for what he did.

