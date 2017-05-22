Limestone man charged with sexually assaulting 12-year-old girl

police siren (Photo: KGW)

LIMESTONE, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A Limestone man is charged with sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl. Fifty-year-old Timothy Burns is in custody in the Aroostook County Jail. Aroostook County Sheriff’s Deputies picked up Burns on a warrant Monday morning.

A relative of the young girl says the family has been waiting weeks for authorities to make an arrest, and have been frustrated that Burns has been out and about. They say the assault happened in February but they only learned about it and reported it to police in early April.

As a matter of policy NEWS CENTER does not name children who are the victims of sex crimes so we are only identifying the girl's relative as "Laura." She tells us she hopes Burns gets the justice he deserves.

“She was just a little innocent girl (sobs) I'm sorry,” Laura said, “She didn't deserve that, to be held down against her own will and be made to do things that is not even remotely right in any way, shape, or form for any child to go through."

