Libraries stay relevant as technology advances

CAMDEN HILLS, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Despite the advances in technology, libraries have evolved to stay relevant - transforming them into a place to create knowledge, rather than simply a place to check out and read books.

Iris Eichenlaub has always had an affinity for learning, so becoming a school librarian only felt natural to her.

She said, "coming from educators, being married to an educator, it felt like something i wanted to explore."

Some may think that librarians simply help people find books, but Eichenlaub says it's much more.

She said, "it's a lot of interpersonal interactions. It's troubleshooting, it's creative. It's thinking of new displays, or new ways to good books in kids' hands."

And with a background in public library and a master's degree in information library sciences, Eichenlaub knows that libraries are more than just a place to check out books.

She said that it's a place to "process information, find information, find resources, connect with things like free internet for job applications."

Libraries have survived because they've evolved with the times. In addition to internet access, they provide a variety of classes and tutorials for all ages, exhibits and opportunities to use equipment that wouldn't be accessible to the average person otherwise - and all for free. Some libraries even provide e-books for the tablet lover.

Maine state librarian, James Ritter said, "we're really there to provide resources and showcase things that are happening in the world around us, where people might not have exposure to a 3-D printer or the latest technology trends. So libraries will have these things, most often, to expose community members to them."

Libraries are no longer just a place to find information, but instead, to create knowledge. And despite having fewer resources, even smaller libraries are forced to keep up.

According to Dale Jandreau, the director of Skowhegan Public Library, "just like anything else, you can only do so much. For training and other things, you can only stay within the parameters of your budget."

But even with technology advancing, physical books are still in demand. Last year alone, more than three million children's books were checked out statewide.

Ritter said, "There's still that tactile experience that people look for. The ability to turn the page, check out the material, and those resources remain relevant."

And since libraries don't seem to be going anywhere any time soon, people like Eichenlaub can continue focusing on their passion.

