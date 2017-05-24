City leaders hope to bring more immigrant support to Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- There has been a lot of talk recently about how Maine communities can help immigrants feel more welcome in the state -- it's prompted community members of the Bangor area to get their own multi-cultural center up in running; but they need a little help getting the doors open.

Bangor City councilors were in favor of a proposal Monday night that would have the city match a new multi-cultural center's funding up to $100,000. It's called the Maine Multi-cultural center and has been in the works since November.

"I see the Maine multi-Cultural Center as an investment" Pamela Proulx-Curry said. "Sometimes you have to spend a dime to make a dollar".

The center would be housed on the University of Maine Augusta Campus in Bangor -- they hope to have things up and running fully by the end of summer.

