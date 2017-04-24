Landrieu: Other monuments to come down 'sooner rather than later'
Mayor Mitch Landrieu said that the remaining 3 monuments will come down 'sooner rather than later,' though he said he would not give an exact time due to threats against those who would be involved in the removal.
WWL 10:02 AM. EDT April 24, 2017
