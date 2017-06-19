11 year old Jordan Smith goes through his lunch bag at Capehart Community Center summer lunch program

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Bobbie Smith is a busy mom with 2 growing boys: Jordan, who is 11, and Michael, who is 13.

“[Jordan's] very hyper loves to do anything very friendly talks to anybody,” she said, “Michael’s into sports he's played two years for his middle school for basketball.”

Both boys have big appetites.

“What have we got? white milk, Cheerios, Yum! Vanilla Yogurt!” explains Jordan as he opens up the brown bag lunch he picked up at the Capehart Community Center on Monday.

It’s the first day of the Summer Lunch Program at the Capehart Community Center. Those lunches are provided through a partnership involving the USDA, Good Shepherd Food Bank, and the Bangor Housing Authority. For Bobbie Smith, this program takes the worry out of summer vacation,

“In the summer time I'd have to buy all of it on a fixed income it's hard,” she explains.

Bobbie is so appreciative of the healthy lunches that she volunteers passing out lunches at the community center. Her boys seemed to enjoy coming here too.

“It's fun. It's just fun to come here and eat play,” Jordan said.

Good Shepherd has summer meal programs like the one at the Capehart Community Center all across the state. It has posted a list of dates and times for those meal programs on its website.

© 2017 WLBZ-TV