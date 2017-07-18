Jim Boyle announces he will run for Governor
Another candidate is hitting the campaign trail, but first, he's joining us live in studio to answer your questions. Jim Boyle announced his run for the governor's office this morning. He's a former Democratic state senator and a small business owner.
WCSH 7:00 PM. EDT July 18, 2017
