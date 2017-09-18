Jay man killed in I-95 crash in Etna

NEWS CENTER Peacock (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

ETNA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A man from Jay was killed Monday when his small box truck ran into the rear of a tractor-trailer truck on I-95 in Etna, state police said.

According to Public Safety spokesperson Steve McCausland, troopers said the tractor-trailer, which was hauling small pieces of granite, had just pulled into the travel lane after being stopped along the breakdown lane. The collision took place at the top of a small hill near mile-marker 165.

State police said 56-year-old Joseph Lawler died at the scene despite multiple attempts to save him. A half-dozen people passing by the wreck stopped to help, including three nurses.

Troopers told McCausland attempts were made to administer first aid to Lawler, who was trapped inside the wreckage, but he died before an ambulance arrived at the scene.

Southbound traffic was blocked at the crash site for 3 ½ hours — from just after 2 p.m., shortly after the crash was reported, to when the interstate was reopened at about 6 p.m. Dozens of drivers were stuck for the duration.

The big rig, owned by W.T. Rand Transport, was operated by 55-year-old Paul Bean Jr. of Corinth. Lawler's box truck was being leased by Fred's Coffee.

Troopers said there were no known witnesses to the crash, through three tractor-trailers had passed Bean's big rig moments before the crash. They're asking anyone who may have seen what happened to call State Police in Bangor.

