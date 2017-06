(Photo: Pittsfield Firefighters Assn.)

(NEWS CENTER) -- Members of the Pittsfield Fire Dept. spotted an ISIS-inspired flag in their hometown Monday.

The flag was hung openly on a fence in town. The response after the sighting was immediate and the flag was considered as "off color."

Anyone who may have an idea who would paint and hang this flag is asked to contact Pittsfield Police immediately.

