Selling Girls | When girls are sold for sex, just love them

Share This Story

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — “Love can translate into a lot of things. As a ministry here at Eastpoint, we are just about loving.”

Nancy Gallinaro started the “just love” ministry at the Eastpoint Christian Church in South Portland after working in a safe house with minors who’d been trafficked for sex in south Florida.

Nancy Gallinaro started the “just love” ministry at the Eastpoint Christian Church in South Portland after working in a safe house with minors who’d been trafficked for sex in south Florida.

On a fall Tuesday evening inside the church, Gallinaro is sharing the goals and the joys of “just love”, as well as the challenges of reaching young victims in need of such love.

“It’s about loving them unconditionally, not being judgmental because they could tell if you said something and kind of bristled up about it, they’re like ‘See! You’re just judging me. You’re not here to help me, you’re here for yourself…like everybody else…trying to use me for something.”

She teaches her congregation about sex trafficking and the seemingly arbitrary number that transforms a victim into a suspect. “Anybody who’s under 18 is considered trafficked. Anybody over 18 has to prove they’ve been trafficked.”

In the audience are victims, some who don’t want to be identified and others who find healing by talking about their past.

Tricia Grant was a teen mom who says she came from an unstable home and was sexually abused by a family friend.

“I was trafficked when I was 15 years-old in Auburn. It took me 16 years to realize that that was what had happened to me.”

Tricia Grant was sex trafficked in Auburn when she was just 15 years-old. Now she works with at risk youth.

Grant says she was scared that her son would be taken away from her if she told someone what was happening to her so she never did.

“I was broken. I was very broken. I was confused, I was terrified.”

Grant and a friend got jobs they’d seen advertised for exotic dancers in the newspaper and online. But dancing, as it turned out, was not what she’d be doing.

“I was being forced to do things I didn’t want to do which was the same situation I was in before,” Grant said.

Nearly two decades later, Grant is working with at risk youth in Lewiston trying to prevent them from ever heading down a path similar to hers.

“We’re working with a group of nine at risk girls who could be at risk for being trafficked. Just to educate them and to let them know that this is a reality, it happened to me, it’s happening to people around you that you might not notice. We don’t want this to happen to you.”

Ads like this one are easy to find online but what the solicitors are really looking for girls and women to do is not so clear.

And thanks to a grant, she’s taking the message to the classroom in the form of a ten week anti-trafficking education program.

Nancy Gallinaro is also working on a program connecting her church with law enforcement to shine a light on the gaps that too many young girls slip through.

“As a church, we have the belief that where there is light there can be no darkness and I think anybody would agree with that and that’s really what we want to do.”