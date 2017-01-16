Families of Murder Victims seek changes to Maine Cold Case Unit

Victims families seek changes to Cold Case Unit law

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The families of murder victims who helped get a cold case unit formed in Maine a few years ago are not happy with the work of that unit and are calling for some sweeping changes. Some of those family members and their supporters are holding a rally at the state house Tuesday.

These families say their biggest issue is that they don't know what the cold case unit is doing to solve their loved ones' cases. That includes Linda Perkins, who's husband went missing more than 40 years ago.

"It's just not knowing it's the story that doesn't have an ending, so you can't close the door. it's always there it's always on your mind," she said.

Perkins was just twenty back in 1975 when her husband, Ludger Belanger went hunting and never returned home. "I think at least over 30 years since I've talked to any detective, since anybody has talked to me about his case." She thought that would all change 2 years ago when the Maine Legislature agreed to create and fund a cold case unit, but she says she was told her case isn't a priority

"They're going to focus on the newer cases," she says they told her. When asked how that made her feel she responded "disbelief."

According to the cold case unit's website, there are more than 100 unsolved homicides and missing persons cases for a team that includes, two state police detectives, a lieutenant, a prosecutor, a lab technician, and a victim advocate.

But family members feel that if the team can't get to their cases, they should encourage outside help. They want legislation to:

Create a volunteer retired detectives task force. Give families the right to ask FBI or other agencies to investigate cases older than 10 years. Allow TV shows and networks to investigate cases older than 10 years. Change state policy that prevents detectives from speaking about unsolved cases. "If I want to TV show about it I should have that right but I don't. we should have that right," Perkins said. Renee Ordway, Victim Advocate for the Cold Case Squad expressed empathy for the families , but said most of what they are asking for, would jeopardize investigations. "Opening that entire case file up is not something that would be in the best interest of the investigation and this unit as much as we care for these families and we do, the investigation and the integrity of the investigation has to be priority," said Ordway. Ordway also responded to criticism the unit doesn't communicate well with families. She says she has and will continue to reach out to families, but she cannot tell them what the unit is doing because it could harm their investigations. "I've worked very hard to reach out to these families. my name, my email address and my phone number are all on the state police website asking to contact me if they have not been contacted by me already," she said. But for these families, they've already been waiting a long time, and feel they have nothing to lose at this point by making some changes. Tuesday's rally at the state house is at 2 o'clock in the Hall of Flags.

