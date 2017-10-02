I scream, you scream, we all scream for Krispy Kreme!!

SACO, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - It's been talked about for months. Now, it's finally happening. The state's first Krispy Kreme opens on Tuesday.

The location is on Main Street in Saco, and as of Monday afternoon, people were already lining up to carve out their spots in line. The fact the first ten people in line are getting free donuts for a year may have something to do with the early turnout.

The store's manager says they are making an event of the grand opening. On Monday night, three movies will be shown on the side of the new Krispy Kreme building. The include Jaws, Groundhog Day, and Power Rangers. Power Rangers makes sense because the Krispy Kreme is mentioned a number of times throughout the movie.

The ribbon cutting ceremony will be Tuesday morning at 5:45am with the doors opening at 6. Store officials expect people to be lined up around the block waiting to get their first taste of a Krispy Kreme donut in Maine.

