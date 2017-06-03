(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Docents, patrons, and some history buffs made their way just past the Fore River to the Tate House Museum's seasonal opening today.

The famed Tate House was built in 1755 by George Tate. Tate, who once was a captain with the Royal British Navy, was sent north to make sure masts kept being shipped from Maine forests flush with white pine to the British Isles.

Long after the property had been lost by the family, it was purchased by the National Society of Colonial Dames in 1935.

After a significant restoration, the Georgian Style home was reopened to the public and was granted Historic Landmark status in 1972.

The mission of the museum is to reconnect Mainers and visitors with their colonial roots and remind patrons of the relevance of Maine history in the modern era.

The Tate Museum is located right near the merging of the Stroudwater and Fore Rivers at 1267 Westbrook St.

The museum will be open for hourly tours Wednesday - Saturday (10 a.m. - 4 p.m.) Sundays (1 p.m. - 4 p.m.) with final tours beginning an hour before closing.

Architectural tours can also be reserved ahead of time through the Tate House office.

