Newly marked grave of Civil War soldier honored

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- After two years of searching -- an unmarked soldier's grave in Maine is remembered with a special ceremony.

Local veterans groups helped present the new headstone.

Private Walter S. Townsend was born in Freeport in 1847 and died in Portland in 1874.

Townsend enlisted in the army at the age of 16 and served in the 30th Maine Volunteer Regiment (Company B) out of Augusta.

He was discharged in 1865, was married, and had two children.

"To think about coming into a cemetery and bringing the granite marker with you. Placing the marker and leaving is not enough, it's not enough. We owe these men," said research historian John Skillin

