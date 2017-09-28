Here Are Some Of The Most Famous Playboy Playmates
Hugh Hefner, the man who created a magazine empire, died Wednesday at the age of 91 and his legacy includes some of the most famous Playboy playmates ever to grace the cover. Veuer's Nick Cardona (@nickcardona93) has that story.
WCSH 10:03 AM. EDT September 28, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Car seats saved the children
-
Neighbor reacts to judge's ruling on Ayla Reynolds
-
Fire at Bath breakfast spot
-
Driver arrested in Westbrook hit and run
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Hurricanes are rerouting ships to sun
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Now- Lularoe: success story
-
Gas leak at Mill Creek Hannaford
-
Week Four Play of the Week Poll
More Stories
-
Ayla Reynolds' paternal family break silence, say…Sep 28, 2017, 7:30 a.m.
-
20% marijuana tax bill expected to be voted onSep 28, 2017, 6:23 a.m.
-
Royal Caribbean lends cruise ship to humanitarian,…Sep 28, 2017, 5:39 a.m.