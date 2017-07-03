Healthcare for newbies

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Video of the Sebago Lake storm Courtesy of Bob Zimmerman of Yarmouth.
-
Possible tornado damage in Bridgton
-
A budget agreement hopefully coming soon
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Police in Maine and Connecticut are looking for a 31-year-old who was last seen on Sunday.
-
Find fireworks and Fourth festivities
-
What Not To Buy Amazon Prime Day 2017
-
Gov LePage declares government closure
-
All breed dog agility trial attracts hundreds
-
Govt. shutdown impact on non-state workers
More Stories
-
LePage: I'm not leaving state during shutdown, but…Jul. 3, 2017, 8:15 p.m.
-
State workers, lawmakers await budget voteJul. 3, 2017, 8:12 p.m.
-
Maine won't turn over records to voter fraud commissionJul. 3, 2017, 6:13 p.m.