Pot 'dry' community one step closer to reality

PORTLAND PRESS HERALD and DOUG HARLOW , WCSH 8:19 AM. EST December 29, 2016

OAKLAND, Maine (PORTLAND PRESS HERALD/DOUG HARLOW) — Oakland has become one of the first communities in Maine to adopt an ordinance prohibiting the retail sale of marijuana and the establishment of marijuana social clubs.

The 5-0 Town Council vote Wednesday does not prohibit the legal use and cultivation of marijuana as approved by Maine voters in November, Oakland Town Manager Gary Bowman said before Wednesday’s Town Council meeting.
 

Copyright 2016 WCSH


