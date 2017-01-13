Maine parents react to potential vaccine panel

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

BRUNSWICK, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — The debate over the debunked link between vaccines and autism is resurfacing again after Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said he would head up a panel on vaccine safety.

The environmental activist announced that after a meeting with President-elect Trump this week.

Kennedy Jr. has warned of a link between childhood immunizations and autism.

Ginger Taylor is the director of Maine Coalition for Vaccine Choice, an organization she started after her son Chandler regressed into autism following a series of vaccinations. Taylor believes Kennedy Jr. would push for more studies and hold the vaccine makers more accountable.

Dr. Dora Mills, the former director of the Maine CDC, says Kennedy Jr. is not qualified to serve on a vaccine safety commission.

According to the CDC, there is no link between autism and vaccines and are safe.

A spokesperson for the Trump transition team says there has been no formal decision made by the commission.

