More than 1 person a day died of a drug overdose in Maine in 2016: AG's office

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — More than one person a day died of a drug overdose in Maine in 2016, according to the state's attorney general office.

In a statement released Thursday, the office writes that an influx of fentanyl has contributed to a 39 percent increase in the total number of drug overdose deaths in Maine in 2016 as compared to 2015.

In 2015 there were 272 deaths due to a drug overdose. That figure jumped to 378 deaths in 2016.

“We are losing more than one person each day to a drug overdose,” Attorney General Mills said. “We need to reach out to friends and neighbors and let them know that whatever is wrong in their lives, no drug is going to solve their problems, not for one second.

"They are only hurting themselves, their friends, family and community," Mills said. "We have to remove the stigma from addiction so that people will get help before it is too late and we have to provide more pathways to recovery.”

Opioid drugs remain the leading factor in deaths, the office writes, with 313 deaths due to an opioid (pharmaceutical or non-pharmaceutical).

Fentanyl caused 195 deaths, a 127 percent increase over last year, and heroin caused 123 deaths in 2016, which was a 15 precent increase over 2015.

