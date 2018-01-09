LePage prevents naloxone distribution without prescription

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine's governor still hasn't approved new rules that allow pharmacists to dispense the overdose antidote naloxone without a prescription, despite regulators approving the policy five months ago.
A spokeswoman for Republican Gov. Paul LePage told The Portland Press Herald Friday the rules are still in the governor's office. She did not provide a reason for the delay.
LePage has voiced his opposition to the bill, previously saying naloxone only perpetuates "the cycle of addiction."
The state reported 376 people died from overdoses in 2016. While officials haven't confirmed the numbers for last year, the Attorney General's Office reported more than one overdose death a day for the first half of the year.
Maine remains one of four states where people cannot get naloxone at CVS without a prescription.
© 2018 Associated Press
