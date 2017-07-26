Is your public tap water safe?

(NEWS CENTER) - A new study suggests that your public tap water might not be as clean as you'd like.

The database, released by the nonprofit Environmental Working Group, allows you to plug in your zip code and discover any possibly harmful contaminants in your water.

No new contaminants have been added to the regulated list under the Safe Drinking Water Act since 1996.

What this study found was that many contaminants in our public tap water pose health risks - but since they're not on that list, they're perfectly legal.

“It's not common practice [to worry about your public water],” said Jayson Morrison of “Air and Water Quality” in Freeport. “People assume because they are on a public water supply, that somebody else is testing, somebody else is treating their water.” Somebody else is, in fact, testing your public water - making sure it complies with the federal regulations.

If you get your water from the Portland Water District - the study found two contaminants above health guidelines that are linked to cancer.

If you drink water from the Bangor Water District - researchers found six contaminants, including chloroform, all linked to cancer.

“There are solutions,” said Morrison. “You can be proactive and treat your water.”

These results don't necessarily mean your tap water will make you sick.

But they do suggest that using more caution with your water might be a good idea.

“To ensure that they are drinking water and the water they are using at home is satisfactory, a system can be installed to take care of it,” said Morrison. He says that Brita filters or refrigerator filters are not the safest way towards clean water. They mostly remove chlorine and improve taste.

“From a health related standpoint, it doesn't remove a lot of the stuff that would be dissolved within the water, that you wouldn't know was there other than testing,” he said. “It doesn't have the capacity or the ability to do that.”

He says to ensure proper taste and bottle-quality water coming out of your sink, that you install a reverse osmosis drinking water system. “Basically, what reverse osmosis is is you're pushing the water against a semi permeable membrane. So these heavy metals, chemicals, pharmaceuticals that you are talking about, are too large to pass through the membrane. So you're just getting good treated water on the other side. All of these things that we don't want in our water are getting rinsed out to the drain and flushed out,” he explained.

It's no secret that a getting a filter system installed is not cheap.

Morrison says they can cost anywhere from $1000 to $2500 - but that if you are worried about your water and don't want to buy plastic bottles, it might be worth the expense.

