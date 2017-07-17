In alarming trend, more Maine kids lacking vaccinations

YARMOUTH, ME - JULY 17: Amber Dugan of Durham holds her 16-month-old daughter Tessa as she receives a vaccine from Grace Montgomery R.N. at InterMed in Yarmouth Thursday, July 17, 2014. (Photo: Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Portland Press Herald)

(Portland Press Herald) — The number of Maine children entering kindergarten without required vaccines increased in 2016-17, alarming public health advocates because it means there’s a higher chance of infectious disease outbreaks, such as measles, pertussis, or chicken pox.

The rate of parents opting their children out of immunizations for non-medical reasons jumped from 4 percent to 4.8 percent, according to new data from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Five percent of Maine kindergarten students is about 600 children.

