In alarming trend, more Maine kids lacking vaccinations

Joe Lawlor, Portland Press Herald , WCSH 4:37 PM. EDT July 17, 2017

(Portland Press Herald) — The number of Maine children entering kindergarten without required vaccines increased in 2016-17, alarming public health advocates because it means there’s a higher chance of infectious disease outbreaks, such as measles, pertussis, or chicken pox.

Read the full story at PressHerald.com

The rate of parents opting their children out of immunizations for non-medical reasons jumped from 4 percent to 4.8 percent, according to new data from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Five percent of Maine kindergarten students is about 600 children.

Copyright 2017 Portland Press Herald


