Mason's 'wish' upon a star

Mason Dall looked a bit like Prince Charming astride his favorite therapy horse as he learned the Make A Wish Foundation would be sending his family to Disney World

BUXTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- "He's my pride and joy. I can't imagine life without Mason,” said Ashley Dall-Leighton, of her three-year-old son.

Mason Dall has been fighting a rare condition called Diencephalic Syndrome as well as Cerebral Palsy and tumors in his hypothalamus for most of his life.

Mason and Ashley regularly attend Hearts and Horses Therapeutic Riding Center in Buxton every Friday, but they arrived at the stables last Sunday instead for a special presentation. Make a Wish Maine delivered an all-expense paid trip to Disney World for their family of six from Standish.

"I hope that they have a blast," said Katie Champagne, a long-time family friend. "I hope that they can go and just have fun and enjoy family time together because I think a lot of time they're in different places and not all together at the same time. So I think it's awesome that they can go and celebrate the special time as a family." Champagne addied, "It's so cool to see him so happy, and it's awesome that the whole family gets to go."

What was Mason’s other wish? To get the opportunity to ride his favorite horse, Thunder.

"It was a special request by Mason and Ashley to ride Thunder,” said horse instructor Karen Rice. "I definitely look forward to being with him every Friday. It’s the best time of the week, the half an hour I get to spend with him when he's on the horse. We don't see it as a disability. We see Mason as Mason and he's a person. He's the best three-year-old I've definitely met in my time here.”

The family leaves for their trip to Florida this Friday. Make a Wish Maine hopes to grant the wishes of over 70 seriously ill Maine children this year.

