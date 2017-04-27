Gardiner school shuts off spigots after arsenic is found

Helen Thompson School is performing maintenance on its water filtration system after tests showed high levels of arsenic

GARDINER, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Students at a school in Gardiner are being told not to quench their thirst in the building's water fountains.

District Superintendent Patricia Hopkins posted details about the situation in a message on the MSAD 11 website. She said the Maine Drinking Water Program informed district officials that tests at the Helen Thompson School detected arsenic levels in the water above the acceptable benchmark of 10 parts per billion.

Water fountains have been shut down at the Helen Thompson School in Gardiner until high arsenic levels can be brought down to acceptable levels

The school responded by instituting a "do not drink the water" order. Water for cooking and drinking was brought from outside sources. A jug of fresh water was placed in each classroom for students and teachers to drink.

Maintenance work is being done Thursday on the school filtration system, followed by another arsenic test. The water ban will be revisited depending on the results. Hopkins said the current annual testing schedule will be changed to a quarterly schedule to keep better tabs on water quality.





© 2017 WCSH-TV