Few changes to ACA open enrollment for 2018

(Photo: HealthCare.gov)

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — The political roller coaster the Affordable Care Act (ACA) has been riding is leaving a number of patients feeling anxious just as open enrollment for 2018 is scheduled to begin next Wednesday.

Open enrollment, which begins Nov. 1, runs until Dec. 15, cut from 90 to 45 days. HealthCare.gov is also scheduled to be down for maintenance every Sunday during open enrollment.

Earlier this month the Trump administration announced it would cut off cost-sharing reduction payments, which aim to reduce out-of-pocket costs for low-income customers.

► Open enrollment tips from the Maine Bureau of Insurance

Officials at Community Health Options, one of two insurance carriers in Maine to sell plans on the marketplace, say the subsidies will be in place for 2018.

But patients like Pat Washburn, who is disabled and self-employed, says the constant up and downs of what could be happening to her health insurance is nerve-wracking.

"It would be easier to go on with our lives without having to worry about this every few months," Washburn said.

Community Health Options and Harvard Pilgrim are expected to absorb 23,000 new customers after Anthem pulled out of the marketplace this year.

If you would like information on how to enroll you can log onto www.HealthCare.gov

