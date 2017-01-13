Bridgton Hospital official tells Sen. King ACA repeal could result in revenue loss, service cuts

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

BRIDGTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — The U.S. House followed the Senate's lead Friday afternoon and voted along party lines to begin dismantling the Affordable Care Act.

Sen. Angus King met with doctors, nurses and administrators Friday morning at Bridgton Hospital to hear from those on the front lines of health care — how repealing the ACA would impact rural hospitals in Maine.

Bridgton Hospital President David Frum told Sen. King that 8 percent of the hospital's patients have insurance through the ACA, and that if those people lose their insurance, it will mean a major loss of revenue and force the hospital to make cuts in services and likely jobs.

"You would likely be looking at a workforce reduction," Frum said, "and we are the largest employer in Bridgton."

Frum said rural Maine hospitals are looking at a "double-whammy" with the possible repeal of the ACA and proposed cuts outlined in Gov. LePage's budget. If both come to pass, he predicts some rural Maine hospitals could be forced to close.

Doctors told King that repealing the law without a replacement could mean fewer people getting preventative care — like vaccinations or cancer screenings.

King says he will take the information he heard Friday back to Washington as the political process to dismantle the ACA moves through Congress.

"Why don't we hold off on repeal until we do the replacement?" King said. "To me, it's so logical. I don't know how you argue against it?"

