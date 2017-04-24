Bangor, Maine ranks high for cities with clean air, per report

(Photo: American Lung Assoc.)

(NEWS CENTER) -- Bangor, Maine, has been ranked near the top 10 cities in terms of the amount of clean air it has.

According to a report by the American Lung Association entitled State of the Air 2017 , Bangor has been so well ranked mostly due to its' lack of 'high ozone days.'

To be highly placed nationwide, as a city, you also must have low levels of 'particulate matter' in the air year round. The city of Bangor has been given an A rating in that regard.

