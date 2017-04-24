Bangor, Maine ranks high for cities with clean air, per report

(NEWS CENTER) -- Bangor, Maine, has been ranked near the top 10 cities in terms of the amount of clean air it has.
According to a report by the American Lung Association entitled State of the Air 2017, Bangor has been so well ranked mostly due to its' lack of 'high ozone days.'
To be highly placed nationwide, as a city, you also must have low levels of 'particulate matter' in the air year round. The city of Bangor has been given an A rating in that regard.
Click RIGHT HERE to see how counties like Cumberland did in comparison.
