Health officials warn of meth-laced soda in Mexico

Physicians with Banner Health are on "high alert," according to a release, after reports of contaminated soft drinks surfaced from Mexico.

The reports, the release says, indicate methamphetamine was found in bottles of 7Up consumed in Mexicali, Mexico.

Banner Health officials are reminding travelers to be cautious.

“It is important to check that the seal for any food and drink consumed is still intact and show no signs of tampering,”Dr. Daniel Brooks, Banner Poison and Drug Information Center medical director, said.

Mexicali is the capital city of Baja California and is located just south of the California border roughly 240 miles from Phoenix.

Brooks said if a difference in color, taste or smell is noticed the beverage should be thrown out.

People who consume drinks or food suspected to have been contaminated should seek immediate medical attention. Banner Health says to contact the Poison Control Center at 800-222-1222 or 911.

Side-effects could appear as follows, according to Banner Health:

• Irritation of, or abnormal taste in, the mouth our throat

• Burning to the esophagus or abdomen

• Nausea or vomiting

• Difficulty breathing

• Fast or irregular heart beat

Baja California's health officials said the soda was removed from store shelves in the area and all commercial establishments were told to suspend the sale of the product.

The health department reports at least five people from Mexicali were hospitalized after showing symptoms associated with the consumption of the contaminated soft drinks.

