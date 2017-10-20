Haunting tradition Fright at the Fort 'goes nuclear' for 18th year

PROSPECT, Maine (NEWS CENTER) – Fright at the Fort has been one of Maine’s most haunting destinations for 18 years.

“I design it every year,” Leon Seymour said as he walked through the endless maze of the historic Fort Knox filled with scary props and decorations.

This year the theme is “Fright at the Fort Goes Nuclear” with dozens and dozens of characters and elements that reflect a post-apocalyptic world. Seymour meticulously designed every detail.

“It really does take weeks to put together now,” he said.

Seymour has been the mastermind behind the project for years—combining his love of Halloween with his love of the fort.

He said his team works tirelessly running extension cords throughout the old fort to power lights, fog machines, projectors and even animatronics.

The event attracts thousands of people every year to the banks of the Penobscot River. It is the fort’s largest fundraiser—allowing them to continue to preserve and share its rich history.

"We're bringing in over 10,200 people over 17 hours we're doing pretty good,” Seymour said. "It does so much for the fort and it does so much for the community.”

Seymour said it has become a tradition and almost a rite of passage for kids and families in the area.

It is a tradition that no matter how gory and gruesome it gets, Seymour claimed will never die.

"It will keep going. It will always keep going,” he said.

Seymour said the event would not be possible without his talented staff and a number of volunteer actors who bring the fort to life.

Fright at the Fort is open to the public Oct. 20, 21, 27 and 28 from 5:30-9pm. Tickets are $10 per person. ($5 for kids 12 and under)

