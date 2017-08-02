Girl's Dog Bites Man, Stops Attempted Abduction

File photo (Photo: GettyThinkStock, Custom)

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (AP) — Authorities say a Virginia girl's dog stopped her from being abducted by biting a man who grabbed her.

Prince William County police said in a statement on Facebook that a 10-year-old girl was walking her dog when an unknown man grabbed her arm Friday afternoon in Woodbridge.

Prince William County police spokesman Sgt. Jonathan Perok says the dog bit the man, causing him to release the girl and run away. The girl was not injured.

Authorities say they searched the area but could not find the suspect.

