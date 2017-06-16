Girlfriend of Presque Isle man hears crash, gunshots during last phone call

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The girlfriend of Michael Brown, the Presque Isle man that was shot and killed by police in New Hampshire Thursday, said she was on the phone with him during his final moments.

"I was on the phone with him the whole time last night" Crystal Desmond said. "I heard the whole crash, I heard the shots".

Desmond described Brown as a loving father with a great sense of humor, she said he died an innocent man. Brown had been on the run since last Wednesday after he received a call from Detective Kris Beck of the Presque Isle police department, stating that he was being investigated for sexual assault. Beck asked Brown to come down to the station to talk -- Beck said Brown told him he was not going back to prison and hung up the phone.

"We'd been searching for him, been following any leads that we had, where he could possibly be, where he could possibly be going" Detective Beck said. "It had the outcome that Michael Brown's family did not want, it had the outcome that law enforcement did not want".

Desmond stated that Brown had a dark past -- he had recently gotten out of prison in February after serving a five year sentence. However, Desmond said he wanted to get his life back on track and was taking the steps to get there.

"He completely changed his life around, he wanted to be happy, he wanted a family" Desmond said. "He was so happy, everyone could see that -- he was the love of my life".

It took police over a week to get a solid lead on Brown's location. He was shot and killed by police in Newton, New Hampshire after he led Massachusetts Trooper's on a chase for more than an hour and opened fire. Brown was wanted by police on multiple charges, including gross sexual assault. Desmond said the allegations are not true and she believes one day the truth will come out. Until then, she said she will stay strong and carry forward.

"I have to stay strong for my own kids" Desmond said. "But he will always hold my heart forever".

