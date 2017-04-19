What's April's baby's name? It could be one of these

After months of watching and waiting, April's new calf is finally here. But what should we call it?

April the giraffe that millions grew to love gave birth at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, N.Y. on Saturday morning. Both baby and mom are doing great, zoo keepers say, but they still haven't named the new addition.

Fans of the giraffe family have the chance to have a say in the name. Here are the names leading the contest, according to Animal Adventure Park:

- unity

- patches

- Apollo

-Patch

- Peter

- Harpur

- Geoffrey

- Noah

- Ollie

- Allysa's choice

Fans can vote here.

In the meantime, fans are still enjoying their final moments of the giraffe cam. Zoo officials said Tuesday that the cam would be taken down so that they can focus on the opening of the park.

In case you missed the big moment, Animal Adventure Park posted the following video on their Facebook page.

Note: It's up close and personal and the miracle of life can be pretty graphic!

A short time later, the little one made its first steps:

What happens next?

Another view:

