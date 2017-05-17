Giacomo's in Bangor reopens with a fresh look and a market inside

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A popular restaurant that was forced to shut down in downtown Bangor has reopened as a cafe and neighborhood grocery, with a fresh new look and in time for the summer.

The owner of Blaze, Matthew Haskell, purchased Giacomo's shortly after it closed in December 2016. He said that he always loved it there, and he felt that because it's located in the heart of downtown, it needed to stay open.

Haskell always wanted to open a market, and he has done so with Giacomo's. Not only can you buy sandwiches and snacks, but you have a full selection of groceries such as fresh juices and produce, artisanal bread, smoothies, deli cases full of various types of cheese and meats, in addition to an array of wines. And you can take your food outside to the outdoor patio where there's seating, just in time for the warm summer months.

Giacomo's will hold its soft opening on Thursday, May 18. Its grand opening is scheduled for Friday, May 19.

