Ga. man breaks state record after catching massive catfish

To say Richard Barrett had a good day of fishing in an understatement.
When the Axson, Ga. man finished his day of fishing Oct. 14 on the Altamaha River, he left with a 93 pound blue catfish.
He also left with the state's record for largest catfish, according to a news release from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.
The previous record was 80 pounds, 4 ounces, the news release states.
Barrett used a live channel catfish that was caught earlier in the day to snag his record prize, the news release states.
DNR staff determined that the fish was about 14-years-old, the news release states.
© 2017 WMAZ-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs