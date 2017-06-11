Friends remember teenager who drowned in Aroostook River

FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Family and friends have confirmed with NEWS CENTER that the 14-year-old boy who drowned while swimming in the Aroostook River in Fort Fairfield was Jacob Williams.

Friends say Williams was an 8th grader at Fort Fairfield Middle High School. They say Williams was friendly, fun-loving, adventurous, and loved riding his bike.

"You'd see us almost every day just hanging out, walking through town," classmate and close friend, Javin McKenney said, "Kind of like brothers a bit."

"He'd always go and hang out with us when we wanted him to," Brendan Osterblom, another friend, said.

Around 8 p.m. on Sunday community members held a vigil for Williams.

According to Julian McKenney, nearly 100 people showed up and lit candles before placing them in white bags. McKenney says people shared stories and wrote messages on the white bags for Williams, before giving them to his mother.

We reached out to Williams' family but they weren't ready to speak publicly.

