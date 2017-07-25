Free Concert for military and first responders

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- Waterfront concerts and the Maine Military Network are holding another military and first responder appreciation night this Thursday for the Dropkick Murphys- Rancid concert.

According to Elissa Young with Waterfront Concerts, people who are military (active, retired, reserve, veteran) or first responder (police, fire, EMS & dispatch) and would like to claim 2 free tickets for themselves, and a spouse or immediate family member, can visit the Maine Military booth which will be located across the street from the entrance to the Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion on the day of the show after 1:00pm.

Young says those interested in the free tickets will need to bring their military ID, first responder ID or paperwork or uniform (T-shirt) to the Maine Military Network table and show your ID to one of the Maine Military Network Volunteers and receive your 2 free tickets.

