Fort Lauderdale airport finds little girl's stuffed animal lost during shooting chaos

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WPTV/NBC) - A family is feeling relieved today knowing that a stuffed animal they lost during a deadly shooting at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport last week has been found.
The stuffed animal, belonging to a little girl, went missing amidst the chaos Friday.
@browardsheriff Looking for Rufus from Terminal2 D8. Crying daughter cannot sleep. #FLLshooting help! pic.twitter.com/fMoVPwiFq5— Lariviere (@klariviere3) January 9, 2017
The girl's mother, Kim Lariviere, tweeted at the Broward Sheriff's Office on Monday, asking for help finding it.
Has anyone seen #Rufus? Help @klariviere3 find her daughter's stuffed animal that was lost in the #FLLshooting. https://t.co/oT0ykVKqiU— Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) January 9, 2017
The airport replied on Twitter Tuesday morning, saying they had located the stuffed animal, named Rufus.
Kim said the good news made for one happy kid!
