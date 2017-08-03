Former 'Dukes of Hazzard' Star Faces Indecent Assault, Drug Charges in Waltham, Massachusetts

WALTHAM, Massachusetts (NECN) -- Former "Dukes of Hazzard" and Broadway star Tom Wopat was arrested for assault and battery on Wednesday in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Wopat, 65, of New York, who is set to star in the play "42nd Street" in Waltham, was arrested at 10:53 p.m. and charged with indecent assault and battery on a person 14 years or older. He was also charged with possession of a Class B substance, as he was found with two bags of what police said they believe to be cocaine in his vehicle.

The details surrounding the incident that led to the arrest have not been released.

Wopat is scheduled to be arraigned in Waltham District Court on Thursday, the same day his play is set to open at Waltham's Reagle Music Theatre.

He has starred in numerous Broadway productions, receiving Tony nominations for his roles in "Annie, Get Your Gun" and "A Catered Affair." He has also appeared in several other television shows and movies, including Quentin Tarantino's "Django Unchained," and has released country music, Broadway and big band albums.

It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney.

