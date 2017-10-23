Former Bangor area DJ arrested in Florida for violating probation

LAKE COUNTY, Florida (NEWS CENTER) -- Dana Wilson, a former Bangor area DJ who was convicted of possessing child porn in 2014, is back in jail for violating his probation.

Wilson was arrested last week at his home in Lake Lady, Florida according the police affidavit. The court document states that Wilson's home was searched after it was reported that he had more than one laptop in his home. Under the terms of his probation conditions, Wilson is only allowed to own one computer and it must be registered to his probation officer in Florida.

According to the affidavit Wilson admitted to using all three laptops and that one of them belonged to his deceased parents. Police also found 33 hard drives and USB sticks. Penobscot County District Attorney Chris Almy says Wilson's fate in Maine is still up in the air.

"It all depends on what the investigation shows," Almy said. "He could potentially have his probation revoked and serve the rest of his time in jail."

Wilson is currently being held without bail at the Lake County Jail in Florida.



