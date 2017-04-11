Ford makes crib that mimics car ride to help babies sleep

(Photo: Ford/YouTube)

Ford Motor Company is testing a product that would be better suited for a baby room than a garage.

Their Spanish Division has unveiled a prototype "Max Motor Dreams" crib that mimics the car experience for babies.

The crib duplicates the movements a child would experience inside a car and even plays soft, soothing engine noises. It also has LED displays that simulate street lights. It also has a smartphone app so parents can configure the type of ride their baby will get.

Bloomberg reports that it was designed to promote a line of Fords that sell in Europe, so the automaker is giving the crib away in a raffle. However, they could end up mass producing it if the idea proves popular.

