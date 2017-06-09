FLOW Fort Knox: From fort to canvas

ORONO, Maine (NEWS CENTER) – Artists from the University of Maine are set to host the Coaction Lab’s second “FLOW” event at Fort Knox in Prospect.

Organizers have been putting the finishing touches on everything from massive projection displays to unique musical experiments at the university’s

"I can network multiple projectors together so that it looks like one giant screen,” Gene Felice, a professor of New Media and Intermedia said. "I like to take things from the microscopic world and blow them up really large.

Felice and his team have produced the focal point for the event—a large scale projection on the fort. Using projection mapping software, they are able to use multiple projectors to cover the fort’s stone walls in colors, patterns and images simulating water. Some video will even be live.

"Water in general connects us all. We're all creatures of water," Felice said.

But Felice’s piece is only one part of an entire collaboration, and it is not the only one utilizing technology to create daring works of art.

"I push the envelope all the time in my work,” Eleanor Kipping said.

Kipping, a student in the MFA program, is also creating a projection display for inside the fort, allowing visitors to be surrounded by images of water.

"I’m going to use macro lenses to play with liquid and project liquid,” she said.

For the artists, the project is about pushing the envelope and exposing the community to unique forms of art.

"It's my favorite part to see people see my work,” Kipping said. "To bring in such a large structure that has so much social and historical meaning to a particular community I think increases the importance and the beauty of the work.”

There will even be opportunities for attendees to create art. Susan Smith, a professor involved in the project, is creating an interactive printmaking experience.

“It kind of is a democratization of art because you never know what you’re going to get,” Smith said.

From traditional visual art to strange music, another MFA student, Jim Winters is inviting the community to also take part in his work and record music together from within the fort.

"With this kind of music there's a lot of echo there so I'm in a stone chamber and what I'd like to do is an incomplete musical piece," Jim Winters, an MFA student said.

All of the artists come together to take one on Maine’s oldest landmarks and give it new life.

“You’re able to experience creativity in a place you’re not used to experiencing it,” Felice said.

FLOW Fort Knox is scheduled for Jun 24th from 3pm-11pm. More information is available at flowfortknox.com

