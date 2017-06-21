FBI investigating Flint airport stabbing as possible act of terrorism

Bishop Airport in Flint, Mich., was evacuated Wednesday, June 21, after officials say a police officer was stabbed. (Photo: WJRT)

FLINT, MICH. - A law enforcement official says the FBI is looking at terrorism as a possible motive in the stabbing of an officer at the Flint, Michigan, airport.

The official who spoke on condition of anonymity because the individual wasn't able to publicly discuss it says the investigation of the Wednesday morning assault at Bishop International Airport is in its early stages.

A second law enforcement official also speaking on condition of anonymity says authorities were investigating witness reports the suspect made during the incident, including saying "Allahu akbar," the Arabic phrase for "God is great."

Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw says one person is in custody and nobody else is believed to have been involved.

Shaw identified the officer who was stabbed is Lt. Jeff Neville with the Bishop International Airport police. He says Neville's condition also has been upgraded from critical to stable condition.

___

1:10 p.m.

Authorities say a police officer injured at the airport in Flint, Michigan, was stabbed in the neck and his condition is improving.

Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw said the officer stabbed Wednesday morning is Lt. Jeff Neville with the Bishop International Airport police. Shaw says Neville's condition also has been upgraded from critical to stable condition.

Shaw said one person is in custody and nobody else is believed to have been involved.

Shaw says "everything is on the table" as far as motive is concerned but cautioned against jumping to conclusions.

Witnesses have described seeing a man led away in handcuffs by police, Neville bleeding from his neck and knife on the ground.

Shaw said Neville had retired from the Genesee County Sheriff's Department as a lieutenant.

___

12:20 p.m.

Flint officials say they have stationed police officers around City Hall out of caution after an officer was critically hurt at the city's airport a few miles away.

Mayor Karen Weaver said in a release Wednesday "the situation is under control" but officials sought to take "extra precautions" in light of the Wednesday morning incident at Bishop International Airport. The municipal building remains open.

Witnesses describe seeing a man led away in handcuffs by police and the airport officer bleeding from his neck. Authorities have said the officer is in critical condition.

___

11:50 a.m.

A witness says a man led away in handcuffs by police after an officer was critically hurt at a Flint, Michigan, airport had a husky build and a 'blank' look on his face.

Cherie Carpenter of tells Flint TV station WJRT she saw the attacker's face Wednesday morning at Bishop International Airport. She was awaiting a flight to Texas to see her new grandchild.

Carpenter described the man in custody as appearing "blank, just totally blank."

She and another witness say they saw the airport officer bleeding from his neck. Authorities say the officer is in critical condition.

___

11:30 a.m.

Authorities say the police officer injured at a Flint, Michigan, airport is in critical condition.

Michigan State Police said the officer was critically hurt Wednesday morning at Bishop International Airport. Airport officials posted on Facebook that the officer was hurt but offered no further details about the incident.

A witness tells The Flint Journal he saw the officer bleeding form his neck. He also saw a man detained by police and a knife on the ground.

The FBI is leading the investigation.

Airport and police officials didn't immediately respond to messages from The Associated Press seeking comment.

___

10:45 a.m.

Officials say the airport in Flint, Michigan, has been evacuated after a police officer was injured.

Bishop International Airport posted Wednesday on Facebook that the officer was hurt but offered no details about the incident. The post added that passengers were safe and were being told to check for flight delays or cancellations.

Ken Brown tells The Flint Journal he was dropping off his daughter at the airport and saw the officer bleeding from his neck. He says he saw a man detained by police and a knife on the ground.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

© 2017 Associated Press