Five rounds with a spelling champ

If Naomi Zarin is feeling any jitters about the Scripps National Spelling Bee, you couldn't tell by her smile (Photo: Mark Bowen/Scripps National Spelling Bee)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- We've all made our share of typos. But there's no delete button to fix a wrong letter at the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Naomi Zarin from Gray traveled to Washington, D.C. for her chance at the title. She was the very first contestant to take the stage in the preliminary round on Wednesday morning. Naomi got the bee off to a good start by correctly spelling "tarsier," which is a type of mammal.

As the very first speller on stage at the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Naomi Zarin from Gray got the competition off to a good start by correctly spelling "tarsier" (Photo: Mark Bowen/Scripps National Spelling Bee)

To get to the national level, Naomi first had to win the Maine State Spelling Bee in March. Using video from her performance, NEWS CENTER wants to give you a chance to match your own spelling skills against Naomi.

When you are ready to begin, start the video attached to this story. But be ready to hit pause after each word is announced so you can make your guess before continuing on to hear Naomi recite the correct spelling.

Neil St. John from Bangor was stumped by the word "polygynous" in the opening round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee (Photo: Mark Bowen/Scripps National Spelling Bee)

Don't be too hard on yourself because even the best spellers can make a mistake. Neil St. John from Bangor is Maine's other representative to the national bee. In his first trip to the microphone, he got tripped up on the word "polygynous," which means having more than one female mate.

© 2017 WCSH-TV